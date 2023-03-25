Once upon a time, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt used to live in their fantasy world which was surrounded by love and laughter. They had tied the knot in 2000 and, however, after living their marital life in the la la land, they parted ways from each other in 2005. This incident had torn their massive fanbase which used to love and adore them as a couple. But during the time period when they were together, they never failed to serve fashionable looks to their audience, becoming one of the IT stylish couples in Hollywood.

Today, we bring you to the throwback time when Jennifer and Brad’s romantic life was full of roses and unicorns and they looked absolutely gorgeous together in twinning outfits at the Oscars 2000. Keep scrolling to check out their looks!

Jennifer Aniston knows what looks best on her which is why she never missed to mesmerise us with her fashion sense. On the other hand, Brad Pitt doesn’t even need to wear any clothes. He is handsome like that. At Oscars 2000, Jennifer and Brad walked hand-in-hand while twinning in black outfits exuding regalness.

Jennifer Aniston wore a black gown with the deepest plunging neckline possible, flaunting her cleav*ge through it and accentuating her neck with a sleek diamond choker, she completed her look with glam makeup. With a full coverage foundation, defined brows, lots of blush and smokey eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed eyes and lots of mascara, Jen finished her look. She kept her pin-straight hair open to flow over her shoulders adding more charm to the whole look.

Check out the picture here shared on Pinterest:

On the other hand, Brad Pitt kept it classy and sassy as always. He can be seen wearing a black tuxedo suit with a crisp white shirt and a formal black tie. He completed the look with shiny boots. Classic Brad Pitt!

Well, this surely proves why Jen and Brad used to known as the most fashionable couple in Hollywood and there’s nothing to deny about that!

What are your thoughts about ex-couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Oscar look? Let us know!

