Jennifer Aniston is among the A-list Hollywood celebrities who have not only made everyone fall in love with their talent but also their style. The Friends star never fails to do justice to her on-screen character Rachel Green and give away major fashionista vibes. She once slipped into a red hot sultry dress and left everyone in awe of her look.

Jen began acting in the late 80s but did not get any credit for her first role in the 1988 film Mac and Me. Later, she bagged the role of a rich and spoiled fashionista Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom Friends. Since then, the actress has been a part of several award-winning movies and shows.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. Nobody can say the We’re the Millers star turned 54 last month. Along with her fitness, her fashion also never goes out of style. She once left her fans to go gaga over her look as she flaunted her s*xy bod in a sultry red dress.

Jen posed for a photoshoot wearing a hot red full-sleeved dress with a deep V-neckline. The actress flaunted her cl*avage and raised the temperature with the two thigh-high slits in the dress. The actress looked hot as ever as she held the front part of her dress in one hand and a half-lit cigarette in another.

Jennifer Aniston in Hot Red Dress pic.twitter.com/JgwFbkFwFr — Celebs Hub (69.9K) (@HubFamous) April 9, 2022

She seemingly pulled a Rachel Green-like hairstyle and left her locks open with a middle partition. Talking about her makeup, Jen opted for a bold one with red lipstick and smokey eyes. The look surely complimented her attitude as she gave away major boss lady vibes.

What do you think about Jennifer‘s look? Let us know in the comments.

