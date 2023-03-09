What’s that one thing that you notice about the person first? Umm, there could be many things, which might vary from person to person, but the first thing I notice upon meeting someone is their fragrance. A good-smelling person automatically becomes more attractive to us, and it’s not just us, but researchers have found that the human brain is hardwired in a way that responds positively to certain scents. While the fragrance world is filled with some unique scents, we have got you an Indie brand which is not only luxurious but also pocket-friendly that will make you smell rich and get you compliments every time you step into the room. We are talking about Aeronot; this brand deserves more recognition for its perfume collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aeronot is a Gurgram-based company founded by two brothers, Abhishek Raina and Akshay Raina. The gender-neutral brand offers a wide range of fragrances under its unique collections, ‘The Iconic Collection’ and ‘The Exclusive Collection’.

Let’s take a look at Aeronot’s Iconic range below:

November –

November reminds you of the warmth of a coffeehouse on a snowy wintry day. It comes with top notes of – pear, caramel and jasmine, with heart notes of – coffee and vanilla and base notes of – patchouli and pink pepper. It is priced at Rs 1999, currently Rs 1499 on sale for a 50 ml bottle. It is one of their best-selling fragrances and my personal favourite from the entire collection. I would rate it 10/10!

Aqua Cordelia –

The name only hints at the kind of fragrance this would be. It’s super fresh yet lingering, and I couldn’t stop sniffing this beautiful bottle when I got my hands on it for the first time. It opens up with top notes of – freesia, pineapple, hyacinth and iris, with heart notes of – rose, lemon and muguet and base notes of – patchouli, musk, vetiver and amber. If you’re looking for a new fragrance to gift your partner, get this immediately and thank us later. It’s priced at Rs 1999 and currently Rs 1499 on sale for 50 ml.

Tuscany Brunch –

Tuscany Brunch is yet another best-selling fragrance from the Aeronot store, and I absolutely love how it smells. As the name suggests, it will remind you of your carefree Italy vacation with a soft breeze flowing through your body. It opens with top notes of – litchi, rose and ginger, with heart notes of – bergamot and peony and base notes of – patchouli. It’s priced at Rs 1999 and currently Rs 1699 for 50 ml.

Oud Cashmere –

If there’s one word to describe this fragrance, it would be DIVINE. It’s so sweet but in a good way, not the one that gives you a headache. Now when we talk about Oud, many different sorts of scents come to our mind, but this one is super royal and will definitely leave a long-lasting impression on the people you’ll meet after wearing this fragrance.

Oud Cashmere has a top note of – cinnamon, saffron and oud with a heart note of – caramel and praline and a base note of – cedar wood and amber. It is priced at Rs 1999, currently Rs 1499 on sale for 50 ml.

Now let’s talk about Aeronot’s exclusive collection below:

Dunes De Za’farān –

Dunes De Za’farān is a very royal yet smoky fragrance. This has top notes of – saffron and raspberry with heart notes of – rose, leather and grapefruit and base notes of – black violet and myrrh. It’s a vibrant yet sophisticated fragrance that will immediately make people turn their heads towards you and ask, ‘Which perfume are you wearing?’ hehe. It is priced at Rs 3999 for 50 ml; honestly, this is a steal deal given this composition’s formation and rich fragrance.

The Might Of Africa –

This is a strong yet very persisting fragrance by Aeronot that not everyone can pull off, given its firm notes. It comes with top notes of cardamom and nutmeg, heart notes of – black pepper and cinnamon, and base notes of – vanilla, tobacco and cedarwood. The tobacco in the composition is quite overpowering, and if you love scents with bold spice notes, this would fit the bill perfectly for you. It is priced at Rs 3999 for 50 ml.

Aeronot delivers pan India for now and will soon start delivering worldwide. I’m currently obsessed with their perfumes and would recommend them if you’re bored of your regular brands.

For more lifestyle pieces, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: SunScoop Sunscreen Review: We Love All Things ‘Tinted’ But This Brand Knocks It Out Of The Park!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News