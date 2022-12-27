I didn’t want to start my article like this but I’ve a confession to make, I hate winters (like absolutely hate it). I’m not someone who likes wearing 50 layers of clothes before heading out and that’s why I like summers, they’re fun and vibrant. The only thing that keeps me sane and going through winters is my skincare and bodycare. In today’s piece, I’ve got you a brand that has me hooked to its products, yes, it’s none other than Aqualogica. The new winter range is here and as I review it for you, I’ll also tell you the benefits of each product. Scroll below to read my take on it!

So without wasting your time, let’s straight away get into the new amazing winter care range and give you a gist of the products below:

Silky Body Lotion –

I’m someone with very dry skin, in fact you can compare my skin with Thar desert, it’s as dry as that. And usually I don’t like experimenting with my regular body lotions and unless you’re giving me something better than that. Aqualogica’s silky body lotion is here to combat your dry skin issues and keep you moisturised for more than 24 hours and comes with ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

What really surprised me was the bouncy texture of these body lotions and how they were so hydrating yet non-greasy at all. It comes in 4 variants – Glow, Clear, Radiance and Hydrate and is priced at Rs 399.

Nourishing Cream For Face & Body –

I’ve been using these creams on my face and body for over a week and I must say that I’m quite impressed with the results. You can just put it before your sunscreen in the morning and your face will be left hydrated for the entire day and I’m serious about it.

The cream has active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin and coconut water that will keep your skin supple and moisturised for over 24 hours and it comes in 4 variants including – Glow, Radiance, Hydrate and Clear. You can pick it according to your skin type and is priced at Rs 399.

Dewy Sunscreen –

This is undoubtedly my favourite product from the entire range. Aqualogica has outdone themselves when it comes to their sunscreens. I might never go back to using my staple or regular sunscreens now, haha.

The sunscreen comes with a dewy hydrating effect with ingredients like hyaluronic, niacinamide, titanium dioxide. It gets absorbed quickly in the skin without leaving any white cast and looks super dewy on the face giving it a glass skin texture. It comes in 4 variants including – Radiance, Glow and Hydrate and is priced at Rs 399 which is a steal deal if you would ask!

Plump Lip Mask –

Now let’s talk about the star product from the entire winter care range and it is without a doubt Aqualogica’s plump lip mask for me. It’s better than a lot of existing brands in the market and needs a huge round of applause for delivering better results than customer expectations.

It is priced at Rs 349 and I’m on my second tub already, so you know I’m not lying when I say I’ll repurchase it again and again.

So here’s our take on Aqualogica’s new winter care range that I’ve been obsessing over and hope you’ll give it a try too.

