From Aqualogica, Mamaearth To Dr Sheths - Indian Skin Type Has Never Gotten Such Affordable Sunscreen Options Before!

Summers are almost here and while we are all excited about the vacations, we often tend to take our skincare regime for granted in this season. Hydration is as important in summer as winter, so while you keep yourself hydrated with coconut water and all sorts of fresh drinks, we recommend you not SKIP your sunscreen. Let’s take a look at some of the existing brilliant sunscreen brands in the market, including Aqualogica, Mamaearth and Dr Sheths and my favourites from the lot, which are specially designed for Indian skin types and are specially designed for Indian skin. Scroll below to look at some of the most affordable sunscreen options available to us!

I know a lot of people don’t believe in the concept of applying sunscreen at home or if it’s raining or cloudy but my friend, that’s where you’re wrong. It is supposed to be applied in the day, despite seasons, and regularly without fail. The list that I’m going to recommend to you today is personally approved and tried by me and some of them are also pregnancy safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, I did my research and found out that Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh’s company Honasa Consumer owns a few leading brands in the market, including – Mamaearth, Aqualogica, Dr Sheths, Ayuga and The Derma Co and all of them consists of super affordable sunscreen options. So without any further ado, let’s dive straight into it!

Aqualogica –

Now, I’ve spoken about the brand in the past and I can’t preach enough about how good and affordable sunscreens they have in their collection. The best thing about their sunscreens is that they’re super hydrated and are easy to blend in the skin without leaving any weird white cast on the face and body. It comes in three variants – Radiance, Glow and Hydrate and all of them have SPF 50+ PA+++ for UVA/B & Blue Light Protection. And not just that, their SPFs are packed with ingredients like Hyaluronic and Niacinamide, which leaves your skin supple and fresh all day long and are priced at Rs 399. The price will really make you go, WHATTA WOW!

Ayuga –

Ayuga happens to be an Ayurveda-based brand which has ancient traditions and rituals mixed with modern-day skincare routines. The brand has two sunscreen options – 2% Chandanam and 10% Kumkumadi and are packed with SPF 50 and PA+++ protection that will protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. What I really love about their sunscreens are that they have amazing ingredients like sandalwood, turmeric and saffron and lotus extracts. And guess what, you get all these amazing benefits for only Rs 399 and Rs 499; steal deal, no? Go grab yours right now.

Dr Sheths –

This is one of the most talked about and popular brands in the market and especially the hype around their sunscreen is real and legit. Now, we have all seen Diet Sabya going gaga about Dr Sheths sunscreen and well, there’s no denying that; the brand does have exceptional products and results are pretty promising. The brand offers three variants – Vitamin C, Centella & Niacinamide and Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid sunscreens with SPF 50+ PA+++. All three SPFs are specially designed for Indian skin types and there’s an option for everyone to choose from the lot. From dry, dull and dehydrated skin to acne-prone skin, they’ve options for all skin types and are affordable at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 499, respectively.

Mamaearth –

Mamaearth is one of the most popular skincare and makeup brands in the country and people can’t stop raving about their products. The brand offers four variants in the affordable sunscreen range – HydraGel Indian, Skin Illuminate Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 with Vitamin C & Turmeric, Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & Turmeric, Rice Sunscreen Gel with Rice Water & Niacinamide. These sunscreen products are powered by antioxidants that shield your skin from harmful UVA & UVB rays. They’re all so light-weight and don’t leave any white cast on the skin leaving it soft and moisturised. It is priced at Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 349 and Rs 449.

The Derma Co –

Last but not least on the list is The Derma Co, which offers a huge variety of sunscreen in its collection. The brand has over ten variants under its SPF category. I will talk about my absolute favourite ones from the lot – 1% Hyaluronic Aqua Gel, Pore Minimizing Priming Sunscreen, 1% Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen Serum, 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen Gel and Ultra Matte Sunscreen Gel. They’re all super affordable and are priced between Rs 399 to Rs 699, which honestly is a very easy price on the pocket, keeping in mind the benefits of its offering.

Now mind you, all these sunscreen products are the ones I’ve personally used and approve of. Most of them are pregnancy-safe but I’ll still recommend you read the instructions carefully before buying the products!

What do you think of our affordable sunscreen list and which ones are you excited to try? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: SunScoop Sunscreen Review: We Love All Things ‘Tinted’ But This Brand Knocks It Out Of The Park!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News