There are millions of beauty and makeup brands in the market. But what most customers want is an ideal impact without burning their pockets. As consumers become more aware of the kind of ingredients they apply to their skin, isn’t it a prerequisite to investing in brands which are cruelty-free? We bring to you, Sugarpop – a brand that speaks volumes, is affordable and perfect for Indian skin tones.

Koimoi got their hands on a variety of products by Sugarpop and below are the detailed reviews of each and every one of them:

Vitamin C & Tea Tree Face Wash & Moisturizer: Both ingredients have lately been a go-to for consumers who follow skincare trends on a daily basis. While individually, they both work wonders on the skin, there have been very rare brands that have created a combination of both.

Priced at Rs 169 and 199/- respectively, this gel-based combination is a steal buy for people struggling with acne-prone skin. It helps prevent the excessive creation of sebum while providing smooth and well-moisturized skin.

The Eye Collection

We might be repeating ourselves at this point, but cannot help but boast the fact that this is beauty without leaving you bankrupt. Their long-wear kajal provides a beautiful pigmented finish that won’t smudge within minutes and leave you with dark under-eyes. Plus there are colour variations – black, blue and brown. It’s a multi-purpose affair for us as we enjoy filling our brows or creating a smokey-eye look.

But for those who like to use specific products, they also have a brow shaper, which gives you the most precise shaping and finishing. There is a tip on each side, one for filling the brows and the other for shaping purposes.

To complete your subtle yet classy eye makeup, you can top off your look with long-lasting eyeliner by Sugarpop (available in both wand and pencil structures) and volumise your lashes with mascara. Both products last upto 12 hours.

The Matte Assembly!

Our favourite lot from the range of products is this one! Matte finish is so in these days! But what really irritates is when it dries off and provides a chapped look. But that’s not the case with Sugarpop lipsticks. Their liquid lip colours are priced at just Rs 249 and won’t wear off easily. The matte lipsticks priced at Rs 299, on the other hand, possess a creamy formula that will give you super gorgeous lips without leaving them dry as a desert!

The only problem we’ve faced with their lipstick is that the product detaches from the stick, which turns into a messy affair many times.

For those, who prefer going sans makeup on most days, they also provide a nourishing lip balm which is available in multiple flavours – mint, cherry, peach, vanilla, etc. We tried our hands on the mint variant and it was quite impressive. We also enjoyed applying it to our eyelids for a glossy appearance. It is priced at only Rs 149.

The Nail Affair!

Pastels and bling are so in at the same time and Sugar Pop won’t disappoint you in that arena as well. From gorgeous browns to lavender to tangerine, there’s one for every kind of need. Aqua babe is our personal favourite and what for Rs 129? What more could one ask for!

The brand also provides lacquer remover which is priced at Rs 109 and does the job pretty well.

All in all, if you’re looking for a reliable brand, which is super affordable and inclusive of trends at the same time, Sugarpop is your go-to choice!

