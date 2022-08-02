With the regular change of scenario in the skincare industry, the trends change every overnight. But if there’s one skincare industry and trend that is taking over the world is – Korean. The glass skin trend is real and skincare junkies across the globe are going gaga over it. Not just that, the market in the country is also expanding and introducing new Korean skincare products everyday. There’s one Indian brand in particular which I can’t stop raving about and i.e. Quench Botanics. This affordable Korean skincare brand is a dream come true for all beauty-routine junkies and scroll below to read my take on it.

Quench Botanics is a homegrown skincare brand which is 100% cruelty free, vegan, toxin and paraben free. Their products are enriched with Korean ginseng, cica, lotus root, grapefruit, cherry blossom extracts, sea buckthorn, tea tree oil, moringa oil and witch hazel which will leave your skin feeling nice and supple in just a few applications.

The brand comes with a lot of subdivided categories to choose from on the website. From oily skin to dry to dull to combination skin, Quench Botanics offers a wide range of products for every skin type.

If you’re someone who has dry skin like me, the brand offers a huge variety of products for the same. Take a look at my favourites from the list below:

MON CHERRY BRIGHTENING FOAM CLEANSER –

I love foam cleaners because they’re easy to use and hassle free. This brightening cleanser is not like other cleaners available in the market, it won’t leave your skin dry or irritated, instead will heal and give you a nice glow from the very first wash. It comes at a very affordable price of Rs 499.

MON CHERRY BRIGHTENING FACE MIST –

This smells so nice and feels so fresh on the face. I just don’t use it AM or PM but throughout the day whenever my skin feels dull during the entire day. Just a few sprays and TADA, your healthy and luminous face is ready. The mist is priced at Rs 399 which is really a steal deal.

MON CHERRY INTENSE BRIGHTENING ESSENCE –

Quench Botanics have done an outstanding job with this brightening essence. And I swear I wouldn’t lie but I’ve stopped using my Vitamin C and have only been using this essence instead and the glow is OH MY GOD (Literally in Janice’s voice). This magic potion is priced at Rs 699 and I would insist you to try this right away.

BRAVOCADO SPF 50+ PA++++ SUNSCREEN GEL –

I’m very picky when it comes to my sunscreens but this Bravocado has made it to my list and I’m gonna use it till I get bored now. This is so hydrating with no white cast at all. It has a lightweight formula and is non-greasy which will keep your skin hydrated all day long. The product is priced at Rs 649.

MAMA CICA DARK CIRCLE FADING UNDER EYE CREAM –

This is literally a holy grail product by Quench Botanics. I’ve tried so many eye creams from high end to local brands but nothing has really worked for me for my dark circles. But I’m totally impressed with the results of Mama Cica under eye-cream which is also very handy that you can literally carry it anywhere with you. So say bye-bye to puffy eyes and hello to hydrated under eyes. The eye cream is only for Rs 499. What are you waiting for? Go get it right now.

MAMA CICA ZIT AWAY TREATMENT PATCHES –

I’m someone with combination skin but mostly dry except for my T-zone which is usually oily. I don’t get pimples that often unless I’m PMSing or undergoing some hormonal changes. I tried these zit patches on my pimples and they disappeared overnight and I’m not even kidding. Not just me, my niece who has comparatively oily skin also loved the results and actually used the entire pack in a week. It is priced at Rs 299 and I’m gonna restock this product soon.

BRAVOCADO INTENSE BRIGHTENING SERUM –

OH MY MY, I love this serum and how. I’ve been using this product for over a month and I’ve only been reaching out to this one and all the other serums in rack are probably jealous of this serum by Quench Botanics. Haha! I’ve been using it AM, PM and underneath makeup and I’m totally stunned by the results. It’s a lightweight brightening serum which will also keep your skin hydrated and shiny. It is priced at Rs 699.

So, here’s my list of Quench Botanics products that I’ve been using and loving so far. Do try them out and let us know what you think of it in the comments section below.

