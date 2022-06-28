Your wedding day is probably one of the most important days of your life. Everyone wants to look their best, feel their best and it’s difficult to articulate that feeling in words if you ask me. Now, as soon as the dates for your big day are finalised, we start with all sorts of preparations and especially skincare. Today, we have got you a brilliant option for that pre-bridal glow and radiance and that too on a budget. Can you guess what we are talking about here? It’s Mamaearth’s ‘Ubtan’ range which has seriously left me speechless with the results!

India is a country where we have always believed in skincare using ayurveda and kitchen ingredients. For centuries, women on their wedding day have been using ubtan’ on their face and body to achieve the perfect glow for their big day. Now preparing something from scratch using all the ingredients that you’ve outsourced from your kitchen and garden can be a little hectic with all the hustle and bustle in the house. What if you can get it delivered at your doorstep? Sounds like a dream come true, right?

Mamaearth’s Ubtan range is just the right choice for someone who’s running short on time but wants a glowing skin on their wedding day. The range offers a wide variety of products including a face wash, body wash, a sheet mask, a face scrub, a moisturiser, a face mask and more.

Among all the products available, if there’s one product that stole the show for me is Mamaearth’s Ubtan face mask. You’ll see the difference in just two applications.

The entire range includes ingredients like saffron, turmeric and apricot oil. Saffron has been used from ancient times for natural radiance and glow while it’s also an antioxidant and helps soothe the skin.

Turmeric on the other hand is known for its instant glow factor. And Apricot oil has moisturising properties which helps you get rid of dead and dry skin. Now, imagine getting all these ingredients with powerful packed properties on a budget? Well, Mamaearth has done just that.

The products are priced between Rs 149 to Rs 599 which is quite affordable and I insist you to try this range for that pre-bridal glow that people rave about and thank us later.

