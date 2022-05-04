Business reality shows Shark Tank India received a lot of positive responses from the audience after its maiden run. All the seven judges of the show, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat became household names.

Advertisement

The show became a huge hit and all the seven judges of the show shot to fame overnight. Now as the makers have renewed the show for a new season, Mamaearth founders seemingly bought a new car. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Ghazal Alagh shared a picture with her husband Varun Alagh with their new car. In the picture, both are seen posing with a red Audi e-Tron electric car worth ₹1.19 crore. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Innovation is the key to sustainability. My Audi e-Tron allows me to experience comfort while building a better and more sustainable future. It’s all-electric and my safe drive companion in this new era.”

Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghazal Alagh (@ghazalalagh)

Soon after she shared the picture, fans’ congratulatory messages began to pour into the comment section. One user wrote, “Both of you, and your car look amazing,” while another user wrote, “Nice car.” While several users dropped heart emojis, one user asked, “Will you be one of the sharks in Shark Tank India Season 2??”

For the unversed, Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh founded Mamaearth back in 2016. The Shark Tank India co-judge revealed that they found the company during a conversation with Banana Vista in 2018. She said they found the company after struggling to find safe products for her son Agastya.

She said, “It all started 3 years back, with the birth of our son, Agastya. We realized the need for safe products and their unavailability in the Indian market. We were seeking the help of our friends and family travelling abroad to bring natural products for us. And we were not alone, we came across a lot of people who were doing the same. That is when we thought of researching the Indian market for the best ingredients and Safety standards that we want for our babies. We decided to take matters into our hands & do this not just for our baby but for all the babies out there. That is how Mamaearth came into being.”

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Trolled Over Her Closeness With Salman Khan During Eid Bash, Haters Say “Daaru Utni Piyo Jitni Sambhali Jaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube