One of the controversial yet interesting chat shows Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar has given a large number of unforgettable moments. Over the years, many celebs who sat on the infamous couch have shared some unknown facts about their past. Meanwhile, there were speculations that the show was set to return this year but KJo in a recent social media post announced that the show will not be returning.

Advertisement

Started in the year 2004, the chat show reportedly became one of the longest-running talk shows after Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan which ran between 1972 to 1993.

Advertisement

Amid the speculations of season 7, Karan Johar recently took to his Twitter and shared that his chat show won’t be returning. Karan Johar wrote, “Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar didn’t share the real reason why he won’t be returning with Koffee with Karan season 7 but we’re sure some will definitely miss seeing KJo in his true self, letting celebrities spilling out some intriguing details about their life.

In an earlier report by Pinkvilla, the news portal had shared the upcoming season will be star-studded. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were expected to be a part of the new season.

Even the newlyweds, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal were also supposed to be a part of the show as their first on-screen appearance post-wedding.

The portal reported, “Karan Johar is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: KRK Mocks Salman Khan Over His Eid Picture: “Itne Logon Ko Bhade Par Bulane…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube