Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer ‘Dhaakad’ has been in the headlines ever since the actress announced the film with a first look on Instagram. The trailer of the film was unveiled with huge fanfare last week. Certainly, it promises to be one of the most hyped big-ticket releases this summer.

Ever since the film was announced, anticipation around it has been high. The latest trailer of the film seemingly hyped up the excitement even more. Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s directorial has all the elements that audiences look for in a sleek action film.

Kangana Ranaut looks fiery in her action-packed avatar. She even managed to get the look and feel of an international spy-cum-assassin. Arjun Rampal looks deadly villainous in his dyed white hair. The action scenes shown in the Dhaakad Trailer make you feel like you’re actually witnessing it in some Chinese martial arts movie. Needless to say, the stunts were choreographed and practised several times to get them right.

Moreover, the trailer also showed some glimpses of the sad and sobbing back story of Kangana who later on became agent Agni. Kangana often delivered something out of the box and the latest trailer served just right. Arjun has too played negative characters quite well in the past, and from the looks of it, he seems to have nailed it once again in the film.

Going by the Dhaakad trailer and the buzz around the film, trade analyst experts are looking at collections of Rs 6-8 crores on opening day. The film, which is releasing on May 20, will be locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office.

Both films’ trailers have left good impressions on the audience and they won’t create any major impact on each other film’s business as both belong to a totally different genre.

So what do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Trailer? Let us know in the comments.

