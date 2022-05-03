Bollywood superstars enjoy a massive fan following and live a luxurious life. Even though their primary source of income is through movies, they earn huge bucks from TV commercials as well. However, there have been times when celebrities turned down some ads and one of them was Emraan Hashmi.

Advertisement

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan were criticised for promoting a pan masala brand Vimal on television. Khiladi Kumar had to face massive flak for his appearance in the commercial following which he stepped down and apologized to his followers.

Advertisement

Back in 2013, it was reported that Emraan Hashmi rejected a lucrative ad deal that required him to endorse a liquor brand. Some reports even claimed that the star was offered Rs 4 crore for the commercial. However, he turned down the offer.

A mid-day report quoted a source as saying, “Emraan was offered to be the brand ambassador of an alcohol brand. He was offered a whopping amount for endorsing the product that is also endorsed by several top actors. He declined the offer as he knows he is a role model to a lot of youngsters from the age gap of 18 to 25 years and he didn’t want them to follow the wrong path.”

The report further claimed that the actor’s friends also praised him and called him a man of principles.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3. While he will play the role of an antagonist, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return to their roles of Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humani. The action thriller film is one of the much-awaited flicks ever since it was announced.

In the past pictures and videos from the shoot locations also went viral on social media thus making fans excited about the film.

So what do you think about Emraan Hashmi rejecting an ad commercial endorsing a liquor brand? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Eid Party To Be Hosted By Sister Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma This Year? Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube