Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan grabbed all the eyeballs last night at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid celebrations. Unlike every year, this time it was our superstar’s sister who conducted the celebrations at her place. But Sana’s way of hugging her favourite has left the tails wagging. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Salman calls Shehnaaz “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.” As per recent rumours doing the rounds, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been roped in by the superstar in his film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Just not that, she’s reportedly been allowed to take the fee as per her will. That is huge, isn’t it? What’s even bigger is the fact that a woman on the red carpet has the guts to hug and kiss the superstar in front of the cameras.

A video is going viral where Salman Khan could be seen coming out to the venue to see off Shehnaaz Gill. The duo stands at the red carpet to pose for the paparazzi. It is then that the actress hugs and kisses the Dabangg actor on his neck. He then tells her, “Jao Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.”

Shehnaaz Gill holds his hands and drags him along with her. She tells Salman Khan, “chorke aao mujhe.” As she moves towards her car, the host even interrupts and tells her that she’s sitting in the wrong car. He escorts her as she sits in her car and leaves the location.

Netizens have mixed reactions to the viral video. It is a no-brainer that Shehnaaz has always been a pure soul and has never stopped herself from expressing how she feels. Salman, on the other hand, has been really protective of the beauty ever since Sidharth Shukla left us.

“Aaj toh jalne walo ki rooh bhi jal gayi,” a user wrote.

“She’s so high,” another commented.

Another wrote, “She’s clearly drunk”

A worried fan shared, “Sorry but this doesn’t look normal,i think both are either drunk or high,i haven’t seen shehnaaz like this ever, hope she is fine.”

“Ye kya hai… is she drunk?” another questioned.

A troll wrote, “daaru utni piyo jitni sambhali jaye”

We surely love the bond between Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill. What about you?

