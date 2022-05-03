Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most popular names in the television world. She’s a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and enjoys a massive fan following post the show became a huge success in the country. The beauty has now shared throwback pictures from her Himachal Pradesh trip where she’s donning a swimsuit and flaunting her stretch marks and netizens are lauding her for this brave gesture. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sumona has over 1 million followers on Instagram and is quite active on the photo-sharing site. She often gives a glimpse to the fans of her personal and professional life on social media and now, she’s beating the heatwave reminiscing her old pictures from the hills.

Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Sumona Chakravarti captioned them, “May Day! May Day!! Heatwave go Away!!! or take me back to the Hills 🏔#throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries”.

Sumona Chakravarti can be seen wearing a blue-coloured swimsuit and enjoying herself in her true element. Her bare face is a treat to watch in the pictures, take a look at them below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Did y’all notice how beautifully she flaunted her stretch marks in the pictures? Kudos to you for always being real with your fans, Sumona.

Reacting to her pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “Ypu are just so organically gorgeous😍😍” Another user commented, “Wow soo beautiful 😍😍😍😍👌🙌❤️” A third user commented, “Absolutely stunning beauty” A fourth user commented, “Awesome ❤️🔥😍”

Her comments section is flooded with flaming and heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on Sumona Chakravarti flaunting her stretch marks on her Instagram throwback pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

