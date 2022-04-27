Actress Sushmita Sen made her big Bollywood debut with the 1996 release Dastak and has left a mark on the big screen with her stupendous acting skills. She is also well known for her presence on social media. Her beautiful posts are a treat to fans.

The actress often shares posts from her family life, workout videos and her BTS pics from sets. A look at her social media account shows love-filled posts on her daughter besides some gorgeous photos of herself. Her latest post is making headlines today and it is for a good reason.

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a series of pictures of her daughters Alisah and Renee enjoying themselves with her godson Amadeus. The pictures showed some adorable moments. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned it, “Here’s to unconditional love!!! Here’s to Children!! Alisah @reneesen47 & my Godson #Amadeus, I love you guys!! #sharing #happiness #purevibes #love #duggadugga.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

A female fan took to the comment section of the actress and wrote how she is trying to beat the exam stress by seeking motivation from Sushmita’s inspirational posts. The fan wrote, “My icse exams have started and am feeling very very tensed right now. I am just stalking your profile and reading the captions for some motivation..hahah..I always look up to you for motivation and strength..lots and lots of love to you.”

Soon Sushmita Sen gave an apt response that wins the internet. The actress replied, “All the best jaan meri!!!! Exams, we are conditioned to be stressed about…break that pattern…study and do YOUR best!! You’ll do very well!!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Arya wherein she played a fierce, protective mother in this two-part series. Her action-packed avatar was well received by her fans. Now the makers are planning for the third season of the hit web series.

