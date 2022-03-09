Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently spoke about how her character from crime-thriller drama Aarya has manifested itself in her conduct throughout her life.

Advertisement

On International Women’s Day, she mentioned that having led life as a strong woman gave her the edge to play a character like Aarya.

Advertisement

Talking about presenting an inspiring clutter-free story and how she resonates with her character that breaks gender stereotypes, Sushmita Sen said, “From becoming the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe at the age of 18 to raising two daughters singlehandedly and entertaining viewers through clutter-breaking stories, I have lived Aarya Sareen through my life.”

Calling the experience of working in the series a fulfilling one, Sushmita Sen added, “Playing the character in Hotstar Specials’ Aarya has been a worthy and inspiring experience showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together despite all odds.”

“Aarya is a celebration of all of the brave women out there who are breaking the gender biases and conquering the world,” Sushmita concluded.

Must Read: Varun Sood’s Father Reacts To Break-Up With Divya Agarwal: “I Have No Negativity For Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube