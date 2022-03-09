Rupali Ganguly marked her return to Television with Star Plus’ daily soap, Anupamaa. The show has garnered massive appreciation and has been topping TRP charts every week. But did you know? The leading lady felt she was unfit and needed to hit the gym when she was initially approached for the show. Below is how producer Rajan Shahi reacted.

Advertisement

As most know, Anupamaa marked the return to TV screens for Rupali after almost 7 years. She was last seen in Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi post which she took a sabbatical from acting. It was July 2020 when she made her comeback and has been receiving praises ever since.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly in a conversation with ETimes TV has now revealed some inside details. She said, “When I joined Anupamaa, I was a little plump and I told our producer Rajan Shahi that you want a heroine and at this age, let me lose some weight. But the producer told me that he didn’t want a heroine but a mother instead. ‘I want a mother and you are perfect for the role because mothers are like this. Mothers don’t get time to hit the gym and have a perfect figure and have a flat stomach. Maa maa hoti hai, she will first think about her kids, family, house and later maybe she will think about herself if she gets time.”

Talking about her sabbatical and returning to TV, Rupali Ganguly added, “I was a housewife for seven years and was at home. So there was a self-doubt when I joined the show. Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why has she put on so much weight, how will look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after seven years gap, there were so many self doubts.”

Well, we’re glad that Rajan Shahi motivated Rupali Ganguly to accept herself the way she is!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Feels Surgeries Are An Easy Out, Recalls Getting Body-Shamed For Being Underweight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube