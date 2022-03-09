Tejasswi Prakash is at the top of her career at the moment. Even before she could lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, the actress bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and has been entertaining her fans through it ever since. But do you know this bubbly, cheerful person has been body-shamed in the past?

During a recent interaction, the Naagin actress explained that body-shaming doesn’t only happen with people who are overweight but also with those who are underweight. In the same conversation, she also shared her opinion on getting external surgeries or corrections to look perfect and a lot more. Read on to know all she said.

While in conversation with ETimes, Tejasswi Prakash got candid about being body-shamed saying, “This body shaming doesn’t only happen with people who are overweight. It happens with people who are thin. I was also receiving negative comments because I was underweight.” She continued, “In life when you become an actor and you have money, you get tempted to work on your body, many times you get suggestions that do this to your body or do that. Do external surgeries or corrections to look perfect.”

Tejasswi Prakash continued, “To be honest I feel that is an easy way out. You just spend money and get the flaws which might be on your face, body or wherever and then just maintain it. Not like I am judging anyone who does it but I feel it is an easier way out. I’ve always been a woman who has been extremely proud of how my body is or the way I was made by god. That’s how he wanted me to be. If people don’t like it I can’t help it, it is not in my hands to go and correct these things.”

She continued, “Because it is very important for women to love themselves. If you don’t love yourself and the way your body is and you keep doing things to yourself, then how do you expect anybody else to love you. So I am of the opinion that I extremely love myself. I am very confident that this is the way I am. If someone tries to shame me, my body is not going to affect me. Because I know who and what I am. It doesn’t affect me and I don’t think it will ever.

So ladies, please take notice of Tejasswi Prakash’s words and love yourselves and be confident in your shape.

