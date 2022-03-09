The one telly star who is ageing like a fine wine is Shweta Tiwari. The actress knows how to keep herself fit and fabulous. However, she often finds herself getting trolled for various reasons and recently in an interview, the actress responds to online haters who called her ‘buddhi’. She also opens up about how the actress deals with such negativity.

Advertisement

The actress has been in the industry for more than a decade, she rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played the character of Prerna. Later she worked on several prominent daily soaps and reality shows, she even emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 4.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Tiwari spoke about getting trolled and how it affects her. During the interview, the actress gives a savage reply to the trollers who call her Buddhi. She also feels glad because even though she’s growing old, the Parvarrish star is alive and healthy.

Shweta Tiwari says, “When I hear buddhi, to be very honest, I feel glad that I am lucky that I am growing buddhi. I am still alive to be buddhi. Bohot young log hai jinki old pictures nahi aayegi. I am so glad I am growing buddhi and I want to grow buddhi.”

She adds, “I want to live my full life with my kids, my family taking care of everybody. I want wrinkles, my laugh line, everything I want. I want to grow old. I don’t want to die so soon. I don’t want to and everybody who makes me realize I’m buddhi, I feel so glad that I lived one more year to be buddhi.”

Shweta Tiwari concludes by saying, “I know I’m 41. I hope I stay till 60, 70, 80 and 100 with my kids and with my grandkids. I’m so glad I’m buddhi. Call me buddhi I’m fine because I want to grow, I want to be here with everybody around.”

Must Read: Varun Sood’s Father Reacts To Break-Up With Divya Agarwal: “I Have No Negativity For Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube