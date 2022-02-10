Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is all set to go on air in February 2021 and there already seems to be a lot of hype around the upcoming season. The show will feature Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role and Ekta has now revealed a few surprising details about her theme of the new season. She mentioned how she always knew that the pandemic storyline would be criticized by the people.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the upcoming season of Naagin will explore the concept of the pandemic which is caused by a ‘neighbouring nation’. The first trailer of the show was released while Tejasswi was still in the Bigg Boss house and the official announcement about her casting was made in the finale episode of the reality show. Since Teja enjoys a huge fan following on social media, it will be interesting to witness the impact she will have on the show.

Advertisement

In a previous conversation with Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor had opened up about the pandemic angle and how the idea was coined in the first place.

Explaining how she foresaw the backlash she will get for the pandemic angle, Ekta Kapoor said, “Honestly, I was very sure I would get trolled. Like there was not even a moment that I thought that I wouldn’t get trolled. Actually, a friend of mine had given me this idea, and she had told me that we don’t in India make fiction stories on real-life incidents well, for example, a Titanic came out of a real incident. So while the pandemic is probably something that everyone will do it – the Netflix’s of the world and Amazon will do these large billion-dollar shows – we are witnessing history.”.

Ekta Kapoor also explained how she could not rope anyone in for the lead role for a long time, before casting Tejasswi Prakash, mainly because most of the actors on her list were already busy with prior commitments. Addressing the rumour about auditioning 55 ladies for the role, Ekta said, “So yes, there was this process where we went through a lot of faces, but it would be a little immodest for me to say that I auditioned 55 faces and I rejected 55 faces. But there was this spark that we wanted and couldn’t find it till we found Tejasswi.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Television

Must Read: Manu Punjabi Would Love To Be A Part Of Punjabi Industry; Adds, “Don’t Think I Can Give 10-12 Hours A Day To Shoot A TV Show”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube