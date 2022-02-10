Bigg Boss 15 witnessed a lot of change in equations. One cannot deny that winner Tejasswi Prakash lost friends faster than she made them. From Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, everyone was against her by the end of the season. But the biggest shock was witnessed when Raqesh Bapat slammed her over Shamita Shetty during the finale. Scroll below for all the details.

A lot had happened between Teja and Shamita during the finale week. During a task, Shilpa Shetty’s sister had climbed onto Karan Kundrra to give him a massage. This didn’t go well with the girlfriend who ended up pulling Shetty by her leg and even calling her ‘aunty’.

There were multiple times that she apologized, but Shamita Shetty was adamant about not letting the issue pass. During Bigg Boss 15 finale, boyfriend Raqesh Bapat had reprimanded Tejasswi Prakash for her act and slammed her for being insecure regarding Karan Kundrra’s bond with his girlfriend.

Asked about the same, Tejasswi Prakash in an exclusive conversation opened up, “Honestly I see Raqesh as a guru who had taught me how to make Ganpati Bappa and with it also the importance of calmness, spirituality, and faith. His attack is his behaviour and I would never speak to him in that manner.”

Will she forget everything and try to bond with Shamita Shetty in real life?

“The vibes need to be from both sides and it’s never just about one person,” Teja responded.

Just not that, Tejasswi Prakash even opened up about Gauahar Khan and other celebrities who didn’t want her victory.

“Every season the makers face this and it’s also a part of the show. You can never make everyone happy. I feel blessed that I got Naagin and for me doing the biggest reality show on Indian Television and winning it and now doing the biggest fiction franchise on Indian Television back to back is a huge victory. That’s all that matters!” Tejasswi Prakash concluded.

