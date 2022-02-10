Bigg Boss has not always been a cakewalk for its contestants. While some like Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra revived fame all over again, others still struggled. BB14 contestant Eijaz Khan could never complete his journey and feels traumatic about many things. Scroll below for his take on the reality show and dreaming of late Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 14 kick-started with a twist. Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla had entered the house as ‘toofani seniors’. The contestants not only got to learn from them but also ended up having tiffs and building personal connections with the trio.

Eijaz Khan has not been positive about Bigg Boss ever since he left his journey in between. He had to come out due to professional commitments and could never get back to win the show. Talking about it all, the BB14 member told TOI, “The more I see Bigg Boss or its contestants, I get triggered. I am still getting over everything that I went through inside that house. I am still figuring out what all I felt. Suddenly, I keep getting dreams about the house, I dream about Sidharth (Shukla) sometimes. His demise also affected me a lot because I was very close to him back then. Sometimes I dream about the fights that I had. They were so cruel. I am not that cruel a person. I’d rather live and let live.”

Eijaz Khan continued, “I relive the trauma sometime and that is why I try to stay away from that universe consciously and not because my therapist asked me to. I feel, I haven’t processed a lot of things yet, because after coming out, we didn’t live a normal life. After coming out, again there was a lockdown, so it was only Pavitra and I. We keep reminding each other about Bigg Boss and we never got on to live that normal life where we had any kind of escape of venting out to another person – it’s happened but very less, not how situations were during the pre-COVID days.”

“I will talk about Bigg Boss, I will want to watch the show, I will see it objectively and laugh about it. If I am talking about trauma, I also feel that I wanted to complete my journey, I wanted to be the person who switched off those lights, wanted to be in the top 2, I miss that. The urge is still there within me because it wasn’t fulfilled. I didn’t get any closure. Sometimes, you just see a person in BB, you like them, sometimes, you just don’t like the vibe around them,” he concluded.

Well, that’s definitely a huge statement to make but we hope Eijaz Khan can come to terms with all that went wrong!

