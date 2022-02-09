Munmun Dutta has been winning hearts all around the Indian Television industry with her role of Babita Ji in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Along with her television presence, the actress also enjoys a massive fan following of over 6.7 million. Though she is known for being quite humble with her fans, did you know the actress had once talked smack to a troll on her Instagram account?

Advertisement

The actress is quite active on her Instagram account sharing images and reels to entertain her fans. She usually shares moments from her life that all her fans adore and drop hearts for.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, back in 2018, Munmun Dutta had uploaded a pretty image of her from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in a yellow ghagra choli. While she was being showered with love with fans, a troll had put up a nasty comment on her post which was not appreciated by the actress as well as her fans. Taking it to her comment section, a troll had commented something nasty on the post, that read, “Ek raat ka kitna (how much for one night).” Well, the troll’s comment didn’t settle well and the actress decided to send a response that he would remember for a lifetime.

Though we haven’t seen Munmun Dutta use abusive language on camera, it seems this could be considered as a special case. The actress replied to the troll’s comment by replying, “Kyu be saale bh*dwe idhar bhik maangne kyu aaya hai? Aukaad bhulgaya apna?? Bhagwan ne itna ch*t*ya shakal diya hai, toh baatein bhi ch*t*ya jaisa hi hai…Tere jaise pe toh koi thukega bhi nahi..saale naamard saamne aake ye baatein kiya kar samjha? Aur haan, socha tujhe block karne se pehle teri aukaad dikha du tujhe bh*dwe. Samjha gawar? Chal ja ab..teri badsurat shakal leke kahin aur ch*t*yapa kar (Why have you come here to beg? Did you forget your standard? You talk rubbish just like your face. No one would even spit on you. If you are brave, come forward and talk. And one more thing, I thought it’s better to show you your standard before I block you. Understood you illiterate guy? Now go from here with your ugly face and spread filth somewhere else.)”

It is to be noted that the comment section on the 2018 post of Munmun Dutta is currently turned off.

For more such amazing updates and throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Arrested? Police Interrogates Her For 4 Hours Over Comments On Dalit Society

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube