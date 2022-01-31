The famous Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the comedy genre for a long time. Amongst its multiple characters, the role of Dayaben ( played by Disha Vakani) is the most hilarious and loved character. However, ever since Disha’s exit, the show’s fans have been waiting on the edge for their seats to see how she will make a comeback. Recently, a video showing a mysterious girl mimicking the famous and beloved character has set social media on fire!

It’s been almost five years since the actress made her exit from the show. Disha who played the iconic character made her exit as she took a maternity break back in 2017. Read on to know more.

In a video that’s making rounds on Instagram, we see a young girl mimicking the dialogue of Dayaben from the show. The video starts by showing people around the girl asking her to do the ‘Tappu ke papa’ dialogue from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As the video continues, we see the girl recreating the exact similar voice to that of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from the show.

In the video, the girl is seen mimicking Disha Vakani’s Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She says, “Tappu ke papa apko pata hai kya, Tappu subha se study bhi nahi kar raha hai, uske school mai gai thi mai, bapu ji ne bohot data.” The video has gone viral, bagging more than 200,000 likes on the post. Fans have gone crazy, to see someone sounding so similar to the original character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 | 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 | 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝘆 (@naughtyworld_)

Isn’t she super cool?!

Reacting to the viral video, the fans of the show could not help but shower love over the comments section. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Daya ben Legend 😍😍😍.” While another said, “Isko Lelo ose rhne do.” Another user wrote, “Are ye to ekdm real hai” While another said, “Isko voice to real vaali se bhi best lag rhi hai 😂❤️”

Are you awaiting Disha Vakani’s comeback as Daya ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

