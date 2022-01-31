Seerat Kapoor Is Reminding Us Of Money Heist's Monica & The Resemblance Is Jaw-Dropping!

These days, we all know the hype that web series create and one of the most popular and talked-about series of the season is Money Heist. The characters of the show have made a special impact on the fans and hence they notice every small detail about them. Doing the same, fans had discovered that the popular actress Seerat Kapoor who was recently seen in the song Slow Slow and amazed the audience with her sizzling dance moves, shares a striking resemblance to the show’s primary character, Monica.

It is her perfectly toned curly tresses and her face cut, highlighting her perfect jaw which makes them think that she is the perfect replication of Monica in Money Heist played by Esther Acebo.

Seems like netizens are re-imagining Money Heist with an Indian cast. The resemblance is uncanny and fans have also commented about this on various posts shared by the actress.

Have a look at this picture and you will come to know what we are talking about.

Seerat Kapoor is one of the most attractive personalities in the Bollywood industry. The actress has always captivated audiences with her dazzling personality.

Seerat Kapoor is one of those actresses who has carved her way in the industry and she has been steeping in success stones each passing day. She is still enjoying the success of her song Slow Slow and fans are still not over her hotness and sexy moves. Since then the actress has become a favourite when it comes to stylish looks and her social media page is proof.

On the professional front, Seerat Kapoor debuted in Tollywood with the film “Run Raja Run” in 2014 and has since acted in films such as “Tiger,” “Columbus,” “Raju Gari Gadha 2,” “Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma,” “Krishna and His Leela,” and many others. Fans are eagerly anticipating Seerat Kapoor’s Bollywood debut in Maarrich, with renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah and the handsome Tusshar Kapoor. The actress will star in Dil Raju’s forthcoming Telugu film as a leading lady. Aside from that, the actress has already received interesting projects from leading Bollywood filmmakers and we can’t wait to see what Seerat Kapoor signs next. Details to be announced soon.

