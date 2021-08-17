Advertisement

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan is the place where Bollywood celebs are at their candid self and go on to reveal intimate details about their personal lives. The show is also known for its controversial nature which often pulls celebrities into trouble. Tusshar Kapoor once landed in trouble because of the show.

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan season 3, Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor graced the couch for the first time on a chat show. There was so much excitement and enthusiasm between the Kapoor siblings that they decided to be at their candid best but got carried away.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Tusshar to take a name that came to his mind when he heard cosmetic surgery. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai actor immediately came with a response, “Preity Zinta.” This gave viewers a glimpse of a lesser-known side of the actor, who could also be a fire mouth.

Tusshar seemingly realized his blunder and was quick to add, “Ouch! That was just for the hamper.” However, the damage was already done. His statement became one of the hot topics of discussion since it raised the question about Preity undergoing an apparent cosmetic surgery.

However, later Tusshar Kapoor shed some light on his remark on the dimpled actress. During a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, he said, “Oh god. Is this going to become a controversy? Everyone knows that Karan‘s rapid-fire round is just for laughs. You don’t mean it, nor do you have time to think about your answers, when Karan puts you on the spot. I’ve loved Preity since the time I saw her in Soldier. Recently I saw her pictures in a magazine where she had lost oodles of weight and was looking stunning. When Karan asked the question, Preity’s name just came up in the spur of the moment. There’s nothing more to it.”

He also confirmed that about getting a call from Preity Zinta to the website. He said, “Preity called me. She was upset and I cleared my stand.”

