Salman Khan and Anees Bazmee reuniting for a comedy film No Entry 2 has been making headlines for quite a while. The film will mark their third collaboration after 2005’s superhit No Entry and 2011’s blockbuster Ready. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know more updates regarding the film.

As everybody’s thoughts raced towards the possibility of No Entry 2, the filmmaker recently rubbished the reports during a conversation with a leading daily. He even asked those who reported it to give him details of when the film is going on floors, releasing, and more.

Now the latest report from Bollywood Life claims that Salman Khan and Anees Bazmee are not collaborating for No Entry 2 but that does not mean the project is on hold. A source revealed to the publication that the film will go ahead without the filmmaker. For some unknown reasons, the director will not helm the film and soon another filmmaker will be roped into helm the film.

The report also reveals that Salman, who had an extended cameo appearance in the 2005 film No Entry, will have a bigger role in the sequel. While Salman’s role comes as good news for all his fans, we are still waiting to know who will helm the film.

Previously, Anees Bazmee during a conversation with SpotboyE spoke about the reports claiming his collaboration for No Entry 2 with Salman Khan. He said, “This is news to me. I am directing a film with Salman Khan, and I don’t even know about it? Perhaps those who wrote this report can inform me when I will be reaching the set and also when it gets released, so I can keep myself free…No seriously, there is no such talk.”

The filmmaker also spoke about his bond and long-standing association with the Radhe actor. He said, “We go back a long way. Salman Bhai did a guest appearance in my film No Entry 16 years ago. His character and the film were a hit. We then did Ready which was also a rage. Since then we haven’t had the chance to work together. I’d love to work with him again, but right now there is no project on the anvil.”

