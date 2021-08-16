Advertisement

Who isn’t excited to see Salman Khan on the silver screen? Well, while the actor is currently busy with the shoot of Tiger 3 (the team will soon be heading to Russia), news of him reuniting for a comedy with Ready director Anees Bazmee made the headlines. As per the report, Salman would be seen playing a character named Prem in this comedy.

But now the director has opened up about this ‘collaboration.’ In a recent chat, he rubbished these claims and even asked those who reported it to give him details of when the film is going on floors, releasing and more. Read on to know all he said.

As reported by Spotboye, when they contacted Anees Bazmee to confirm the news, the director was taken aback by the claims. He told the publication, “This is news to me. I am directing a film with Salman Khan, and I don’t even know about it? Perhaps those who wrote this report can inform me when I will be reaching the set and also when it gets released, so I can keep myself free…No seriously, there is no such talk.”

Talking about his bond and long-standing association with Salman Khan, Anees Bazmee said, “We go back a long way. Salman Bhai did a guest appearance in my film No Entry 16 years ago. His character and the film were a hit. We then did Ready which was also a rage. Since then we haven’t had the chance to work together. I’d love to work with him again, but right now there is no project on the anvil.”

In the recent past, there were reports that Anees was trying to rope in Salman to star in the sequel of No Entry ( titled No Entry Mein Entry). However, owing to personal differences with producer Boney Kapoor, the project failed to materialize.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the digitally released film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. His current lineup includes Tiger 3, a cameo in Pathan, Antim: The Final Truth, a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha and more.

