Actor Saif Ali Khan turns a year older today, and on this special day, we decided to take you back in time and read one of his old statements about the characters he plays. Despite giving us amazing performances in films like Omkara, Parineeta, Tanhaji and more, Saif has been chiefly typecast as someone who plays a commitment-phobic manchild – and the actor knows it.

In this past conversation, the actor got candid about being approached these roles and revealed that he is tired and bored of playing them. Scroll below to read all he had to say.

During a 2018 conversation with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan opened up about playing the commitment phobic manchild. For the unversed, Saif played such characters in movies like Kya Kehna, Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and more. In the chat, Saif said that Agent Vinod was his attempt to give a new direction to his career. Confessing that he was tired and bored of playing the stereotype character, the actor said, “I think I had sensed that I need to do something new which is when I was trying to put Agent Vinod together, which didn’t work out but it is a well produced film.”

He continued, “If it had worked, it was a good attempt for a guy who does romantic comedies to do something a little more age-appropriate. In your early 40s, you can be a R&AW agent or whatever. I don’t know how many times manipulating one’s fate actually worked.”

Speaking about Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan said he thought that would likely be ‘pretty much the last time’ he played such a role. He said, “I felt like I was getting a little bored of that vibe. The soul of the romantic hero is a guy who is confused about his future and is commitment phobic. I think that’s really irritating to the audience after a while. The guy’s grown up…” He added, “I’ve been married twice. Like you’re still confused?”

Saif Ali Khan was first married to actress Amrita Singh whom he met while filming Bekhudi. The duo married in October 1991 and share two kids – daughter actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. They parted ways in 2004. Saif then married actress Kareena Kapoor on 16 October 2012 after a five-year courtship. They also share Taimur Ali Khan (born 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born 2021).

