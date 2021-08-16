Advertisement

Hera Pheri recently completed 21 years since its release. The cult comedy has been influential in triggering Bollywood to make realistic and progressive comic capers. Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, the film is special for many reasons. However, from the last few days, it’s been a row between Priyadarshan and Firoz Nadiadwala which has been grabbing all negative limelight.

For the unversed, Priyadarshan directed Hera Pheri and Firoz Nadiadwala produced it. It was during the last month, Priyan said that he didn’t want Phir Hera Pheri to happen. As he thought, the premise of the film was being dragged, he even said no to the third instalment. In a reply, Firoz slammed Priyan claiming back during the shoot of part 1, the director had left the shoot midway. He even said that Priyan tried convincing actors not to do the second instalment.

Advertisement

Now, the filmmaker has replied back to Firoz in his strong words. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I’ve nothing against anyone. The so-called incident happened 20 years back. Why are you talking about it now? And why should I say that I didn’t do this, or do that.” He added, “I did that movie and went on to do many more films. I’m sitting on the 95th film of my career. If I had such behaviour, I wouldn’t have been in the industry.”

Priyadarshan even addressed Firoz Nadiadwala’s claim that he influenced Akshay Kumar and other actors not to do Phir Hera Pheri. “And I’ve also worked with these actors after that movie. How can that be possible? I’m a small south Indian filmmaker, I don’t have any influence in Bollywood,” he said.

“It’s made frame by frame. So how can someone say that I made a depressing version, or that it was too long. The original was a super-duper hit, and that’s why a Hindi remake was made. Aur itne saal baad kyun achanak se bol rahe hain. I’ve never said anything about anyone. Recently, I just said that I don’t want to do part three,” Priyadarshan spoke on Nadiadwala’s claim of Priyan handling over a film full of depressing scenes to him.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12 WINNER: Pawandeep Rajan Bags The Trophy, Beats Arunita Kanjilal & Other Contestants To Create History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube