Advertisement

After a wait of long 8 months, Indian Idol 12 finally found its winner in Pawandeep Rajan. Arunita Kanjilal was declared as runner-up of the singing reality show. Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanamukhapriya were placed at 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th place respectively. Rajan walked away with the cash prize of 25 lakhs and a trophy. The finale started at 12 PM yesterday on the occasion of Independence day

Throughout the season, the show faced several controversies. And now, even after the finale, the show is making noises for not-so-good reasons. While many viewers are saying that Pawandeep Rajan has been rightfully announced the winner, for others, Arunita Kanjilal is the winner. Yes, and over the same, many netizens are calling out Sony TV for giving an unfair decision.

Have a look below:

Advertisement

#IndianIdol2021

It Should Have Been Arunita Kanjilal

I'm 😥

Hope She Gets Into The Music Industry n Gives Us Melodies To Remember 💜 — Mira (@Mira36479300) August 16, 2021

#ArunitaKanjilal was more deserving, she should win. #Pawandeep is overrated. His performance was not so good so many times. #mohammaddanish was deserving too. — Fatema Ibrahim (@FatemaI98366336) August 16, 2021

What do you think, Arunita Kanjilal deserved the Indian Idol 12 trophy more than Pawandeep Rajan? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Independence Day Box Office Facts: From Akshay Kumar Holding A Record To Salman Khan Breaking Another, Here Are Some Interesting Ones!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube