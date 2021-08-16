Advertisement

Ever since Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have joined the list of most celebrated Indian television stars. Their presence is felt on social media platforms with a huge loyal fan base always showering love for them. In the coming days, the duo will be making an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. But wait, that’s not it! The lovely pair is all set to treat their fans through one more show.

Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen on Bigg Boss OTT sets. They shot for a special episode featuring their special appearance. As the pair is in huge demand among TV viewers, it’s roped in for another reality show. This time, it’s all about dance.

Advertisement

As shared by Shehnaaz Gill herself, she along with Sidharth Shukla will be appearing on Dance Deewane 3. The duo will be seen during the upcoming weekend for ‘Love Special’ episode. In the video, Shehnaaz says, “Jab Love hota hai na tab dil dance karta hai, aur phir Sidharth saath ho toh phir toh deewana hi ban jaata hai. Iss hafte aa rahe hai hum, Love Special mein, Ishq wala dance karne.”

Are you excited to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on Dance Deewane 3? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently spoke about her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT while speaking to IANS.

“Bigg Boss has given me a lot…a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla,” said Shehnaaz. “It’s overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us,” she said about the support from their fans.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Where Are The Past Seasons’ Winners Now? From Abhijeet Sawant, Sreeram Chandra To LV Revanth, Check Out What’s Happening With Them!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube