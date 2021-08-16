Advertisement

The eight long months journey of six finalists of Indian Idol 12 – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya have finally come to an end. The finale started at 12 PM today on the occasion of Independence day and we finally have a winner. Scroll below to read the winner.

Besides the six finalists, the star cast of Shershaah including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also shot with the contestants for the special episodes.

Not just that, singers like Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhvinder Singh also graced the finale of Indian Idol 12. And to cheer the six contestants – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya, Vijay Deverakonda sent a special video message to all the contestants and how he enjoys the shows.

Besides this, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar also graced the Indian Idol 12 finale with their presence.

The finale was hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan and the judges of the show – Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar also performed live at the same.

The eight months-long journeys has finally come to an end and Pawandeep Rajan has won the show beating the other five contestants.

Earlier, the director of Indian Idol 12, Neeraj Sharma spoke to Indian Express about the finale and said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

Adding further, he said, “The high ratings also prove that the audience is still hooked on to the show. This is going to be the last time they see their favourites perform, and we hope they really like the finale episode.”

Congratulations, Pawandeep Rajan. Very well deserved!

Did you all watch the Indian Idol 12 finale episode? Tell us your favourite moment from the same.

