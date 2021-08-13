Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 has made noise for a lot of reasons this year. From former judges to special guests and ex-contestants, everybody shared their opinion on the reality show. We saw the judges’ replacements multiple times too! Amidst it all, one thing that has remained constant is the dating rumour around Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.

It was recently when Pawandeep broke his silence on the entire matter. He claimed that the duo shares a great bond but eventually, people will realize that they are not romantically involved. But Indian Idol 12 has been making its viewers feel otherwise, it seems. Recently, even Karan Johar made them recreate one of his romantic scenes.

Advertisement

Talking about all the rumours, Arunita Kanjilal told Indian Express, “Honestly, we are very close friends. And I share the same equation with my other co-contestants too. It’s a show, and a lot of things are done just for fun. I think people shouldn’t take everything seriously.”

Well, Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan may not be together but they’re surely in sync.

Previously, Pawandeep told the portal, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realize that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”

As far as Indian Idol 12 is concerned, the top 6 contestants include Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro.

The grand finale is scheduled for 15th August and is going to be a 12-hour-long affair!

Must Read: Priyadarshan Was Convincing Akshay Kumar & Others To Not To Do Phir Hera Pheri, Claims Producer Firoz Nadiadwala



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube