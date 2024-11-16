Indian singer Vishal Dadlani has been involved in many controversies. He was embroiled in feuds with Sona Mohapatra and Kangana Ranaut. He also faced massive backlash for mocking a monk in the past. But the Chammak Challo singer once received praise for stopping a little girl from singing item songs on Indian Idol. Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Vishal appeared on several seasons of Indian Idol, including the 10th, 11th, and 12th seasons. However, during the last weeks of the 12th season, he was replaced by Anu Malik, allegedly due to financial reasons. He was also part of the 14th edition. Currently, Dadlani is judging Indian Idol 15 along with Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal.

In 2013, Vishal Dadlani judged Indian Idol Junior Season 1 alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Shekhar Ravjiani. A little girl came to audition and crooned the item song, Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, from Rowdy Rathore. The judges seemed quite uncomfortable and asked the contestant to sing another song.

The second song she sang was Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. Vishal Dadlani was quite disappointed and couldn’t help but ask the contestant to call her mother to the stage. He began, “Ma’am, mujhe maaf kijiyega. Meri hasiyat nahi hai bolne ki… lekin aap jo gaane apni bachchi ko sikha rahi hai… thoda sa sensitive hoke gaane chuniye.”

The woman in question defended her child and said she could also sing melody songs. “Melody ki baat nahi hai is umar me aap bichari bachi se aise gaane gawa rahi hai… acha nahi lagta, I’m sorry but…”

The other personalities on the panel were equally in shock. Shreya Ghosal gasped, “My god, what song is she singing?” On the other hand, Shekhar Ravjiani asked the kid, “Mata ji, aapko ye gaane kon sikhata hai?”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Vishal Dadlani stops a child from singing an item song, while the industry thrives on them. And the mom teaching her child that song? Equally ironic pic.twitter.com/SDUOHzVz9j — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) November 14, 2024

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video.

“Scripted shit,” a user wrote.

“FREAKING FAKERS. If they really had this much sympathy, they wouldn’t air this shit and embarrass the mom publicly. Someone behind the scenes probably sought out an inappropriate mom-child duo and chose to showcase them. If they had any decency they would make this a condition of entry that children should be singing age-appropriate songs. Everything is a bloody tamasha,” another wrote.

Another reacted, “Yeh Vishal to ek number ka hypocrite hai. He couldn’t stop it as soon as it began? Or he needed to hear multiple verses before he could guage if lines were crossed? Do kaudi ke log.”

A comment read, “Abbey toh aese gaane banate kyun ho? Aur gaate kyun ho? Paise ke liye? Khud ki kothi bana lo paise se aur baaki logon ko gyaan de do! Double standards bhak”

“So why to make such songs in first place? Vishal has made many items songs. She also sang many. Hypocrisy,” wrote another.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Roasts Ashneer Grover “Ye Doglapan Kya” Over “Bhaad Me Jaa” & Other Old Remarks! Bigg Boss 18 Viewers React, “Har Baap Ka Ek Baap Hota Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News