Kangana Ranaut was happily celebrating her victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Things took a controversial turn after a CISF constable slapped her at Chandigarh airport. The incident sent shockwaves across the nation. Leading Bollywood celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, and Adhyayan Suman, among others, have reacted to the mishap. Below are all the latest updates you need.

Shortly after the video of the incident went viral, Kangana took to her official Twitter handle and raised concern about the “rise in terror and violence in Punjab.” The security personnel allegedly hit the actress because of her old remarks on the Farmer’s Protest.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi condemned the incident. She wrote, “I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can’t find myself joining this chorus of celebrating ‘the slap’. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe.”

Anupam Kher, who recently congratulated Kangana Ranaut for her Lok Sabha Elections 2024 win, reacted at an event and said, “Mujhe bada afsos hua. Ek mahila k saath ek mahila k dwaara jo apne position ka fayeda uthakar is tarah ki harqat ki, bilkul ghalat hai. Iski kanooni karwaayi honi chahiye. Unka koi bhi rosh hai, main yeh nahi keh raha hoon k inka rosh nhi ho sakta jisne aesa kiya, but yeh apne audhe ka ya position ka fayeda uthakar nahi karna chahiye.”

(I deeply regret it. The way a woman slapped anoth woman by taking powr of her position it’s wrong. This should be legally investigated. She can have grievances, but it shouldn’t be done by taking advantage of their power)

His son, Sikander Kher, reacted, “I don’t think anybody should be raising their hand on anybody. I don’t raise my hand on anybody. Say whatever you want to say in life. What I have heard… I wasn’t there, but I am still studying. Raising your hand… Violence is not the answer to anything. That’s the only thing I can say.”

Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman was also against the violence faced by Kangana Ranaut. He said at an event, “Woh ghalat hai, woh toh bohut ghalat hai. Bohut hi durbhagyepurn hai. Aesa kisi k saath nahi hona chahiye.”

(It was very wrong. It was unfortunate. This shouldn’t happen with anyone). No one has the right to do this. This is illegal what she has done. She should get punished for this. I understand that she might have some anger or protest in her mind but the way it was expressed was very wrong. It could also have been said in a decent manner…You can’t raise your hand on anyone like this.)

His son Adhyayan Suman also agreed to his statement.

Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani has left many in disbelief as he offered employment to the CISF constable, who lost her job after slapping Kangana. He took to his Instagram handle and announced, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need for this @official_cisf personnel’s anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan (sic).”

