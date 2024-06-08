Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to his first release of 2024. The actor stars in Chandu Champion, a sports biographical drama, directed by Kabir Khan. In the past few years, Kartik has become one of the most loved Hindi actors. His movies have been doing well, and the actor is on a spree to sign new ones.

Along with movies, Kartik Aaryan is also offered some amazing brand endorsements. However, the Shehzada star is quite picky about what brand he endorses. In an interview, Kartik opened up about rejecting some brands, some of which include pan masala and fairness cream brands.

Kartik Aaryan On Rejecting Several Brands

In an interview, the Chandu Champion star discussed not renewing his contract for a fairness brand. “I did an ad for a face cream a long time ago, but then I stopped it. I was not convinced with it. I did not renew it because then I understood that it could be wrong.”

In the same interview with The Lallantop, Kartik Aaryan added, “I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don’t relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can; I refuse these things. I can’t say who is right or wrong; everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn’t fit my plans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and others. Kartik plays Murlikant Petkar, a former Indian Paralympic gold medalist in the movie. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a horror comedy that will hit theatres on June 14. Kartik’s second movie of 2024 is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri. BB3 will hit the theatres during Diwali this year.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Is Meeting His Fans If You Pay Rs 82 Lakh? All You Need To Know About The Fraud That Might Get You Trapped!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News