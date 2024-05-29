Chandu Champion: Meet the Guy Who Helped Kartik Aaryan With His Drastic Body Transformation For The Role Of Paralympic Gold Medalist

There has been a lot of anticipation about Kartik Aaryan’s sports biopic Chandu Champion. The Kabir Khan is a directorial film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and the trailer has set the town abuzz. Amongst all the excitement, there is a lot of talk about Kartik’s changed look; the actor fitched his signature shockwave Maine for a series of different hairstyles. But it is not the hair that has got everyone talking. Kartik’s drastic body transformation to play the role of a boxer is genuinely stunning. The Chandu Champion actor put in a lot of hard work and preparation for the role, and the person who helped in Kartik’s transformation reveals what the process was like.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion is the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The biographical sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan presents a never-before-seen avatar of the heartthrob, for which the actor had undergone tremendous physical and emotional change.

To deliver his best, Kartik Aaryan has set goals regarding dedication and being true to his craft. Now, this video is making the rounds, showcasing the actor undergoing an intense prep session for the much-awaited Chandu Champion.

But there is a person who helped Kartik achieve that goal, and that is Tridev Pandey.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik’s trainer, who has trained him for this biographical sports drama, fondly appreciated the actor and his consistency in transforming his body to portray the role of a Paralympic gold medalist perfectly. The actor has not only undergone physical change but also emotionally had to prepare himself immensely to step into the shoes of a sportsman and seek a complete understanding of the sports world.

Pandey wrote,” We all love watching a good film, but I had the unique opportunity to see the hard work that goes into playing a role of this caliber. Kartik Aaryan Bhai put in his best to transform for the part, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. His consistency and fiery determination have turned him from Chandu into a true Champion, both in reel life and real life.Can’t wait for you all to watch this on screen and feel the goosebumps I did behind the scenes. 💪.”

The video will give you goosebumps. It is proof of how the actor has turned into a champion in reels and real life. Fans have heaped praise on the actor’s skills and will and expressed a lot of excitement for the movie.

As ‘Chandu Champion’ gears up for its June 14, 2024 release, the buzz around the film continues to grow. With its compelling storyline, entertaining performances, and now an electrifying first song, ‘Chandu Champion’ is poised to make a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

