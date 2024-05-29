A few weeks ago, Boney Kapoor revealed that his brother and actor Anil Kapoor is upset with him for not casting him in No Entry 2. The sequel to the 2005 film No Entry features Anil along with Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Celina Jaitly, Bipasha Basu, and Lara Dutta. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the comedy film is one of the most loved Hindi movies.

In Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2, the cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, who loves the franchise dearly, was unhappy that he wasn’t a part of the sequel. Thus, there was a feud between Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Now, director Anees Bazmee has opened up about the same.

Anees Bazmee on Anil Kapoor & Boney Kapoor’s Dispute

Anees Bazmee said that he has worked with Anil Kapoor and was very much involved in the 2005 film, not just as an actor. The Savi actor would often ask Anees about other things related to the movie. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director called ‘No Entry’ Anil’s film and said it was natural for him to be upset when he was not cast in No Entry 2. Bazmee added that people loved Anil’s character, so wondering why he is not part of the sequel is quite natural.

As reported by News18, about Anil and Boney’s ongoing rift, No Entry 2 director stated, “As far as I know, the two brothers have immense love for each other. Inke beech ki jo narazgi hai woh kuch dino ki ho sakti hai (Their animosity is temporary). Mujhe lagta hai yeh dono aapas mein nipat lenge aur aapas mein baat cheet karlenge, mujhe indono se baat karne ki koi zarurat nahin hai. Inko kisi aur ki zarurat nahin hai (I feel they both should sort out their differences, and I don’t need to intervene. They actually don’t need anyone).”

Meanwhile, Anees is currently busy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. The film is slated to release in Diwali this year.

