Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel debuted with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 24 years ago, by Rakesh Roshan. The film was a huge commercial success. In this age of sequels, fans often ask for the sequel of this romance drama, which gave Bollywood its Greek God. With Gadar 2’s release last year, people have become more hopeful. One fan recently asked Ameesha about the chances of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2. Keep scrolling to know what the actress said.

The movie came out in 2000 and became the year’s highest-grossing film. Hrithik instantly became a hit among the audience, and people loved the pairing of Hrithik and Ameesha as the duo did Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage after that. Last year, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returned with the sequel of their 2001 blockbuster Gadar, which came out and became a huge success. It might have reignited the interest in watching Hrithik and Ameesha reunite as Rohit and Sonia as well.

Recently, Ameesha Patel held an Ask Me Anything session on social media platform X where a fan asked her when they could expect a film starring her and Hrithik. Ameesha cheekily responded, “Well. All I can say is with confidence. When the tickets counters are mentally prepared for 60 crores plus opening,, tab I guess thats Kaho na pyaar hai 2 for u on screens that v day.”

Another fan threw the question directly and queried about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2; they said, “Can we have Kaho na Pyar hai – part 2?” Ameesha Patel wrote, “Like I already said. When industry is ready for havoc again. Means it’s KAHO na pyaar hai 2 for u.” The tweet concluded with some fire emojis.

Check out both the posts here:

While this might be a hint from Ameesha Patel’s side that she’s willing to reunite with Hrithik Roshan, will Rakesh Roshan and his son consider and materialize this? As Patel predicts, if Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2 gets made, it will wreak havoc at the box office. The film has already been awarded the Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records for the most awards won by a Bollywood movie.

We hope Ameesha Patel’s post reaches Rakesh Roshan, the director of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, who launched his Hrithik Roshan with this movie, and that the trio will come together to make a sequel to it.

