Jackie Shroff Breaks Silence; Delhi HC Protects Him From Deepfakes & Unauthorized Endorsements

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff expressed his deep gratitude to the Delhi High Court for its recent order safeguarding his personality rights. The order protects his name, image, likeness, voice, and other unique attributes from unauthorized use.

“I am immensely grateful to the judiciary for passing an order that safeguards my personality rights,” said Jackie Shroff. “For a long time, celebrities had little to no recourse against the misuse of their persona. However, I am heartened by the fact that courts have progressively recognized and protected these rights, as demonstrated in landmark cases involving Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Mr. Anil Kapoor. These precedents have been very encouraging and motivated me to assert my rights.”

Jackie Shroff had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against multiple entities for allegedly using his name, photographs, voice, and most uniquely, the term “Bhidu” without his permission.

Shroff emphasized the critical need for such protection in today’s digital age. “In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, particularly with the advent of digital media, it is crucial to control any unauthorized use and misuse of celebrity attributes,” he explained. “Celebrities wield significant influence, and such abuse can mislead the public regarding a celebrity’s association with certain goods or services. The misuse of celebrity personas not only dilutes our brand equity but also misguides the public at large.”

The Delhi High Court’s order acknowledged the importance of protecting celebrity personality rights, particularly considering the extensive influence celebrities hold. It issued an injunction against the unauthorized use of Shroff’s name, image, likeness, voice, and other personal attributes. This protection extends to all forms of media, including digital platforms, and specifically prohibits the exploitation of Shroff’s persona through AI, deep fakes, GIFs, AI chatbots, and similar technologies without his explicit consent.

“Protecting my personality rights is essential to preserving the authenticity and respect associated with my life’s work,” Shroff concluded. “It also protects my fans from being misled by unscrupulous elements of society. I thank the judiciary for their support in this regard.”

