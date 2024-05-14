Sharmin Sehgal Shares Heeramandi BTS, Jackie Sues Over "Bhidu," Farah Criticizes Entourage Costs - Today's Top News

From heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments on the sets of Heeramandi shared by Sharmin Segal to the epic budget of the upcoming Ramayana film, entertainment news is buzzing today.

Actress Shamita Shetty bravely opened up about her Endometriosis diagnosis, while Jackie Shroff is taking legal action to protect his name and likeness. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s shooting case continues to develop with a new arrest and a community leader’s demand for an apology.

Additionally, fans of Thalapathy Vijay are reminiscing about his school days after his 10th exam results surfaced online. In Hollywood, Tabu is set to grace our screens once again in the sci-fi series “Dune: Prophecy,” and fans can expect to see Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh reunite in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film “Metro In Dino.”

Scroll down for quick updates on today’s trending news from the entertainment world!

Jackie Shroff Sues Over “Bhidu”: Seeks Protection of Name, Voice & Signature Term

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against multiple entities for allegedly using his name, photographs, voice, and most uniquely, the term “Bhidu” without his permission. The lawsuit seeks to prevent the unauthorized commercial use of these elements associated with Shroff’s public persona. This move comes as celebrities increasingly seek legal protection of their publicity rights.

Sharmin Segal Shares Heeramandi BTS Fun! Unseen Pics Show Cast Bonding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Sharmin Segal Mehta took fans down memory lane today! The actress shared a bunch of never-before-seen photos from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama “Heeramandi” on her social media. The pictures capture lighthearted moments between Sharmin and her co-stars, offering a glimpse of the camaraderie forged during filming. Fans are loving this peek behind the scenes of the highly anticipated Netflix series.

Farah Khan Calls Out Rising Entourage Costs of Actors: “Waste of Resources”

Veteran filmmaker Farah Khan recently expressed concerns about the growing issue of extravagant entourage costs associated with actors. In an interview, Khan highlighted how actors often arrive on set with large teams, putting a financial strain on producers.

Khan reportedly stated that actresses can come with nine people, while actors bring eight, which she believes is an unnecessary expense that doesn’t contribute to the film itself. She called for the industry to find a way to control these costs, suggesting they place a significant burden on producers.

This isn’t the only change Khan has observed. She also commented on the shift from personal relationships to a more “clinical” approach, where communication with actors involves going through layers of management.

Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh Reunite for Anurag Basu’s “Metro In Dino”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Fans received a delightful surprise today with the leak of a first look image featuring actors Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the sets of director Anurag Basu’s upcoming film “Metro In Dino.” The photo shows the two stars alongside Basu, seemingly caught in a moment between takes, possibly drenched from a rain scene.

This marks the first time Fazal and Shaikh will share screen space, and the buzz surrounding the project is palpable. Anurag Basu, known for his quirky and captivating storytelling, has audiences eager to see his vision for “Metro In Dino” unfold.

Actress Shamita Shetty took to Instagram to share a personal health update, revealing she’s been diagnosed with Endometriosis. In a humorous video filmed from her hospital bed, Shetty chats with her sister, Shilpa Shetty, about the condition. She urges women to be aware of the signs and symptoms, using the platform to raise awareness for Endometriosis in a lighthearted way. Read more

Acclaimed Indian actress Tabu is set to appear in the American science-fiction series “Dune: Prophecy.” This marks Tabu’s return to Hollywood after her role in the 2012 film “Life of Pi.” Details about her character, Sister Francesca, are scarce, but reports suggest she’ll play a pivotal role. “Dune: Prophecy” serves as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune.” Tabu joins an international cast that includes Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. Read more

The Salman Khan shooting case took another turn as Mumbai Police arrested a new suspect, Harpal Singh, believed to be affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. This brings the total number of arrests to six.

Meanwhile, the Bishnoi community leader, Devendra Budiya, has issued a statement demanding an apology from Salman Khan. Budiya reportedly stated that the community would “consider” forgiveness if Khan apologizes for his past legal case involving a blackbuck antelope.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Read more

Box Office Updates Of The Day

Mollywood Box Office On Fire! Aavesham & Varshangalkku Shesham Score 236 Crore, Industry Craves More Quality Films

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 11 Days): Tamannaah Bhatia Earns 96.55% Of Dhanush’s Captain Miller – 1 Day Away To Destroy 2nd Highest Tamil Grosser

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life At The Worldwide Box Office (After 47 Days): Bleats Its Last Notes

Star Box Office Collection Day 4: Kavin Raj Film Becomes 7th Highest Kollywood Grosser Of 2024; Eyes Lal Salaam, Rathnam, Siren

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Rajkummar Rao’s Film Take A Massive 66% Drop – Enough To Keep The Fire Burning?

Get ready for a visual spectacle! The upcoming mythological film Ramayana, co-produced by Yash and DNEG, is making headlines for its staggering budget. According to industry sources, the first part of the film will clock in at a whopping 835 crore (around $100 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

The news has sparked excitement among fans of mythology and epic cinema. Whether Ramayana can live up to its budget and expectations remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: this film is poised to be a major cinematic event. Read more

Thalapathy Vijay’s School Days Back in the Spotlight: Scores from 10th Exam Surface Online

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are in a frenzy as his 10th standard exam results have resurfaced online. According to reports, Vijay, then Vijay Kumar, achieved a total of 711 marks out of 1100 in his board exams.

The scorecard reveals he excelled in Tamil, securing 155 out of 200 marks, but mathematics proved to be a bit more challenging, with 95 marks. Subjects like English, Science, and Social Science saw him score 133, 206, and 122, respectively. Overall, this translates to a commendable 65% for the superstar.

While the validity of the online scorecard cannot be independently verified, it has sparked discussions about Vijay’s academic journey. Many fans are surprised to learn he wasn’t a straight-A student, while others admire his dedication to pursuing a career in cinema despite his scores.

Must Read: 12th Fail Box Office (After 14 Weeks): With 614.28% Higher Collection Vikrant Massey Destroyed Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 & We’re 100 Days Late To Discover!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News