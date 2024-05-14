12th Fail Box Office (After 14 Weeks): With 614.28% Higher Collection Vikrant Massey Destroyed Prabhas's Baahubali 2 & We're 100 Days Late To Discover!

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail last year was the underdog who performed phenomenally at the box office. The film collected 51.93 crore in India and 70 crore worldwide. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it ran at the box office for 14 weeks, close to 100 days.

12th Fail Box Office Record

It has been 200 days since the film was released at the box office on October 27, 2023. While we were revisiting numbers, we noticed a brilliant record broken by Vikrant‘s film, which needed attention and deserved celebration.

In the 14th week of its release, almost while it was closing the box office run, 12th Fail destroyed Baahubali 2’s collection by a brilliant margin. Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar’s drama earned 20 lakh in the closing week, much higher than Baahubali 2, which earned only 4 lakh in the 14th week.

12th Fail VS Baahubali 2 Week 13 Box Office

However, it was in the 13th week itself that Baahubali 2 started burning off at the box office and collected only 7 lakh. Meanwhile, 12th Fail, in the 13th week of its release, collected 614.28% higher, almost around 55 lakh in the 13th week.

While Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s film surpassed Baahubali 2’s numbers, it has been 200 days since the film was released, and we discovered this record much later. Nonetheless, this film should be celebrated for any reason, and probably without reason.

Currently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the 12th Fail team are gearing up for the film’s release in China. Hopefully, it will beat Baahubali 2’s China record numbers as well since the Prabhas starrer collected around only 80 crore in China.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 12th Fail Box Office Collection (China): Vikrant Massey Eyes 1970 Crore After Beating Dangal’s Screen Count – Will It Axe 100 Crore Single-Day Record?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News