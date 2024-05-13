It seems like 2024 is all set to give us another pleasant surprise in the form of Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth. After taking a good start, the film witnessed a jump on the second day and the trend continued on Sunday, which clearly indicates that it’s going to stay in theatres for a long time. It’s giving vibes similar to Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, which surprised everyone with its performance at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film released on 10th May with positive reviews from critics. It’s a biographical film based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, who is a visually-impaired industrialist. Usually, such subjects are a bit risky as there are concerns about their commercially viability. But thankfully, the scene has started to change now.

Just like Srikanth, even 12th Fail was a biographical film and it was based on Manoj Kumar Sharma, who crossed the hurdle of poverty and became Indian Police Service officer. It started its journey on a fair note but slowly and steadily, it picked up the pace and maintained a stronghold at the Indian box office. In fact, it’s still running in selected theatres.

In today’s time, both 12th Fail and Srikanth are smaller films in terms of cost and scale. While the Vikrant Massey starrer eventually turned out to be a big winner, as far as initial momentum is concerned, it is lagging behind Rajkummar Rao’s film by a huge margin. Massey’s film had earned 6.70 crores in its first 3 days, while Rao’s film has earned 11.95 crores during the opening weekend. If calculated, it’s a difference of 78.35%.

Here’s the breakdown of the first 3 days of Srikanth and 12th Fail at the Indian box office:

Srikanth:

Day 1 – 2.41 crores

Day 2 – 4.26 crores

Day 3 – 5.28 crores

Total – 11.95 crores

12th Fail:

Day 1 – 1.10 crores

Day 2 – 2.50 crores

Day 3 – 3.10 crores

Total – 6.70 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

