Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s luck might not have favored them regarding their new release, The Fall Guy. The film struggles to bring the audience to the theatres, but amidst that, it has achieved a significant milestone at the global box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Directed by David Leitch, the movie was written by Drew Pearce. The film set a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls performed in a car. It was previously held by the James Bond film Casino Royale. The movie premiered at the SXSW in March 2024. The movie is a tribute to the stunt performers in the industry and is based on a TV show of the same name from the 80s.

Hollywood trade analyst Luiz Fernando detailed the latest box office report of The Fall Guy, and as per that, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s movie saw a 63% drop on its 3rd weekend overseas. It has crossed the $100 million milestone. It earned $9.4 million in foreign countries, taking the international cume to $54 million over 78 markets.

The Fall Guy has taken the collection to $49.7 million in the United States. The global cume of the movie is presently at $103.7 million, whereas the film’s estimated budget is $130 million. This action-comedy is eyeing a $160 million to $180 million global run. The movie, also featuring Aaron Taylor Johnson, opened to $27.7 million domestically in over 4000 theatres.

More about The Fall Guy-

The movie’s synopsis states – “After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself trapped in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”

It was released in the theatres on May 3, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office: Records 2nd Highest Domestic Opening For The Franchise, Crosses $100 Million Globally Like A Cakewalk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News