It looks like Hollywood is ready for another monster hit after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film has opened to solid numbers after its theatrical release this Friday. It had the second-highest domestic opening after Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Keep scrolling for more deets.

People reportedly wanted to experience the film on the best screen possible; as a result, it earned $13.2 million worldwide, including $6.2 million overseas in IMAX alone. For the unversed, it has been directed by Wes Ball is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. It exceeded the industry projections and brought in winning collections from all over.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes brought in $56.5 million from its 3-day opening weekend, the second highest in the franchise. The Rise of the Planet of the Apes earned $54.8 million, and War of the Planet of the Apes raked in $56.3 million on their 3-day opening. However, the latest release is behind Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ $72.6 million in the United States.

The movie has also done well overseas; as per Variety’s report, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earned $11.4 million in China, $7.1 million in France, $6.4 million in Mexico, and $4.8 million in the UK. Additionally, it collected $3.2 million in Korea and $2.7 million in Australia; in Brazil, it made $2.6 million, $2.2 million in Germany, and another $2.2 million in Spain.

Wes Ball’s film collected a whopping $72.5 million in the international market, taking the worldwide tally to $129 million. The movie has received a B on CinemaScore and 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, starring Freya Allan as Mae and Owen Teague as Noa the Young Ape was released in the theatres on May 10 and is currently running there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates of Hollywood movies, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace Box Office (North America): Beats Titanic & Avengers: Endgame By Earning $8.7 Million On Its Re-release Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News