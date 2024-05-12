As expected, there was a nice jump in numbers for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Saturday as 4.25 crores* more came in. On Friday, the film had brought in 3.25 crores and anything around 4.50 crores would have indicated good growth. Though the numbers are a bit lesser than that, they are still fine.

It also shows that audiences do want to step into theatres and it’s just that there is no content for last so many weeks to support that thought. Otherwise, what else explains a start like this which isn’t great though by any means but still is far better than so many other Hindi films that have released in the month gone by. The whole big screen experience has been the driving factor about this film where the central protagonists are apes, and this is where VFX is coming in handy.

The Hollywood biggie has now collected 7.50 crores* and will come close to the 12 crores mark by the close of the weekend. By some luck, it could even gather a little more but for that the Sunday jump would need to be on the same lines as Saturday and that would be difficult to come by.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

