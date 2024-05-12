Srikanth grew huge on Saturday as 1.85 crore more got added to its Friday total of 2.25 crores. The film brought in 4.26 crores more and this trending is far better than the expected lines. The numbers have just fallen short of actually doubling up from Friday to Saturday and that’s something which is very rare films these days.

The fact that it has grown so well is a relief because further rise in numbers today would take the film closer towards the 12 crores mark which would be a decent weekend for Srikanth. Earlier this year when Merry Christmas opened at 2.30 crores, the weekend closed at 9.20 crores. Despite being well made, it couldn’t sustain post Monday though and its lifetime folded up under 20 crores. However, Srikanth gives a solid impression that it would enjoy a much better run and who knows, 20 crores may be achieved in the first week itself.

Currently, the film stands at 6.67 crores and what it needs is at least another additional crore or more to be added to yesterday’s numbers. That would truly signify that the word of mouth is spreading well for the film as a result of which one can expect Monday collections to not drop much when compared to Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

