Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff‘s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has called for the curtains as the film reaches the finish line after a lot of struggle. The action-biggie, in 30 days, collected almost 64 – 65 crore in India and 110 crore worldwide.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 30

On the 30th day, the film has reportedly earned only 5 lakh at the box office. In fact, taking into consideration its Eid clash with Maidaan at the box office, it earned much less than Ajay Devgn’s sports drama. The film on the fifth Friday crumbled and has left no hope for the 5th-weekend collections.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected only 1.35 crore in its fourth weekend itself, and since then, it has been taking those last few breaths before taking one long sigh and closing this Eid clash chapter in Akshay Kumar’s career.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Opening Run

The film opened at 16.07 crore in India. This was followed by 7.5 crore on day 2, 9.5 crore on day 3, and 9 crore on day 4, bringing an extended 4-day weekend of 39 crore in all the languages in India. In the opening week, the film collected 49.50 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Last Two Flops

In the year 2023, Akshay delivered two flops, Mission Raniganj, which collected 31 crore at the box office, and Selfiee, which collected 16.50 crore. In total, the two flops cumulatively collected 47.50 crore at the box office.

So, the only saving grace for BMCM despite huge loss might be the collection 109% higher than Akshay’s last flop. In fact, with a lifetime of 64.80 crore, the action biggie scored higher than the cumulative total of the last two flops of Akshay Kumar.

