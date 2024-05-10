Border 2 At The Box Office: Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurrana Gear Up To Destroy Pathaan's 55 Crore Opening With Republic Day 2026 Release

Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurana have reunited for Border 2! That’s it. That is the news! But here’s what goes beyond this news – The expected box office hysteria it might create. Reports suggest that the war film is targeting a January 23, 2026 release, leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026.

And a 4 day weekend for this film that would majorly play on nostalgia might be another game. The film will be supposedly helmed by Kesari director Anurag Singh. It has been in the writing stage for a year, and the team has finally cracked a script.

A report by Pinkvilla has confirmed that Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta are coming together to produce Border 2, where Sunny Deol will get back to play his iconic character Kuldip Singh Chanduri. He was a warrior fighting the Indo-Pak War of 1977 in the film that was released in 1997.

Border 2 has a stellar combination of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol, and thus, we expect an explosion at the box office since Khurrana is also a wounded tiger right now who is hustling for a box office redemption.

So here are 3 major records the war drama might eye to destroy!

Biggest Republic Day Opening

To date, the biggest Republic Day opener indeed is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The action biggie created a hysteria when it earned 55 crore at the box office on the opening day itself. Will Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurrana’s Border 2 axe this record and make a new one?

Crossing Border’s Entire Lifetime Collection On Day 1

Border was helmed by JP Dutta and released in the year 1997. It earned almost 39.60 crore in its lifetime and was the highest-grossing film of that year. If Border 2 aims to break Pathaan’s 55 crore opening record, then it will ultimately cross the entire collection of the first film on the first day itself!

Touching Gadar 2 Numbers?

Sunny Deol had a sort of redemption with his film Gadar 2, earning 525.50 crore at the box office. If he manages to churn out the same numbers for Border 2, then he will definitely be one of the biggest box office superstars, hitting highs in their second innings!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Saved From Getting Sandwiched Between Kamal Haasan & Prabhas, Gets 13 Days Until Kalki 2898 AD Arrives To Destroy Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News